Here's how MK Shirly Pinto is amplifying Israel's voice since October 7

Since the October 7 massacre, MK Shirly Pinto has taken on the role of an unofficial foreign minister for the global deaf community, sharing Israel’s story with the world.
Pinto, Israel’s first deaf Knesset member, described the harrowing moment she sought safety with her family on October 7. “I was lucky that my phone was near me and vibrated,” she said, enabling her to quickly lead her family into a bomb shelter as rockets rained down. From the shelter, she recorded her experience and shared it on social media. The response was immediate, as people from around the world began reaching out with questions.
“There are 70 million people who speak sign language worldwide,” Pinto told ILTV News. To reach this community, she began creating videos in sign language—one after another. Her efforts soon led her to volunteer with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora Ministry, helping to communicate Israel’s narrative, a mission she continues today.
“It’s not an easy fight,” she said.