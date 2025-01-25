New footage: Hostages' return by helicopter, reunion at the hospital and the celebrations

Watch the moving footage:

In the photos published by the Prime Minister's Office, the four women are seen being flown in a helicopter alongside their families, and later meeting with their siblings and relatives who were waiting at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah.

"I love you, citizens of the State of Israel, IDF soldiers and my family!", wrote Liri Albag on the board that was brought to her inside the helicopter. "Finally home, thank you to the people of Israel," wrote Naama Levy. The footage from the hospital also showed the moving meeting between Daniella Gilboa and her partner Roy, after 477 days in which they did not see each other.

The director of Beilinson Hospital, Dr. Lena Feldman Koren, said Saturday evening that "their medical condition is stable, and we will provide them with all the care and support." She said she was amazed by their "spiritual strength," adding: "These are strong women who bravely survived for very long days and the light in their eyes never went out. They are here, they are with us, they are strong - and they are wonderful."

Hundreds gathered Saturday night in Ra'anana to celebrate the return of the hostages, including Naama Levy, a resident of the city.

Mayor Chaim Broyde told Ynet: "This is an exciting day. We called on people to come and sympathize with the families. We must not stop in the fight to bring everyone back." He praised the Levy family as "a noble family that waged a struggle worthy of every compliment." He said that for more than a year he has been carrying a lock in his pocket for a heart display at Naama's school, which he hopes to open "this evening."

Residents gathered Saturday night at the Amsterdam Sports Hall in Petah Tikva for a celebration initiated by the municipality in honor of the release of Daniella Gilboa, a resident of the city. During the day, residents took to the streets with Israeli flags and spontaneously danced in various parts of the city. At the end of Shabbat, the municipality announced a large festive event to mark the occasion.

Daniella's friends took to the stage during the celebrations and excitedly said: "Our Daniella is alive and she is home. We want to thank everyone who supported us along the way." Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg said: "When you see this excitement, you understand the importance of returning hostages. We are waiting for everyone."

In Moshav Yarhiv, people are celebrating the return of Liri Albag, a resident of the moshav, along with her friends. As Shabbat ended, more residents joined the celebrations. In Pisgat Ze'ev in Jerusalem, signs were hung outside Karina Ariev's house.