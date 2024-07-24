Jewish victim of North Carolina library attack receives more threats; 1 man arrested

Police in Asheville, North Carolina, have arrested one individual and charged two others with "ethnic intimidation" following a violent incident at the West Asheville Library. The attack last month took place during an anti-Israel event labeled an "Anarchist Bookfair," during which two Jewish residents of the city and a senior citizen were assaulted and forcibly removed from the library.

The victims - David Moritz, Monica Buckley, and 79-year-old Bob Campbell - are known for their pro-Israel stance. Moritz, the son of Holocaust survivors, told The Algemeiner this week that he recently received a threatening letter urging him to "stop harassing others before it's too late," which he reported to the police.

1 View gallery West Asheville Library in North Carolina ( Buncombe County Government )

During the June 29 event, Asheville police arrested Taylor Danielle Zarkin on charges of "resisting, delay, and obstruct." Although Zarkin claimed to be employed by the Asheville Public Library, Buncombe County clarified that she was never a county employee. Police have identified and charged Tyler Byrne Hackett Kelly and Michael Solomon Brocenos with "ethnic intimidation" for their involvement in the assault. Investigations continue, with authorities seeking public assistance in identifying additional suspects.





Asheville Police Department





The event, titled "Strategic Lessons From the Palestinian Resistance," was organized by Another Carolina Anarchist Bookfair (ACAB) and featured multiple anti-Israel sessions. The morning after the 2023 book fair, two Asheville police cars were set on fire, an act described by the police chief as "pure anarchist behavior."

In a recent video, attendees of the 2024 event were seen celebrating the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. Another video showed a presenter criticizing American life as "below humanity."

The three victims were quietly seated at the library when a presenter accused them of livestreaming the event, identifying them as "Zionists." The presenter suggested the possibility of a "murder here," prompting the audience to demand the pro-Israel attendees leave. A video shows the victims being surrounded, with Buckley's phone stolen and all three being violently dragged out.

Campbell, a U.S. military veteran who is sick with cancer, suffered severe bruises, and police urged him to seek medical attention. Moritz sustained a visible welt on his forehead.