Netanyahu says cease-fire 'temporary,' reserves right to resume war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Saturday that the cease-fire approved by the government is a temporary measure, emphasizing that "we reserve the right to return to war."

Netanyahu said that both outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and incoming President Donald Trump provided assurances that Israel would be supported in resuming hostilities if negotiations on a second phase of the deal prove "futile."

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Prime Minister's Office )

Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of achieving all the objectives of the ongoing war, saying that "Gaza must no longer pose a threat to Israel."

Speaking after the Security Cabinet and government approved the cease-fire and hostage deal with Hamas, Netanyahu described the agreement as part of Israel's broader strategic goals.

"This is a war objective," he said. "The sacred mission of freeing hostages has been with me throughout my life." Netanyahu reaffirmed that the government remains committed to ensuring the safety of all Israeli citizens and achieving the military and security goals of the conflict.

2 View gallery IDF forces operating in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

Netanyahu outlined key principles he insisted upon during negotiations for the hostage deal. He said that IDF forces would expand their presence in the Philadelphi Corridor on Gaza's southern edge, "contrary to claims made otherwise."

Netanyahu also confirmed that Palestinian prisoners released as part of the agreement would be deported from Israel.

To bolster security, he announced that additional forces would be deployed to the West Bank to prevent unrest and maintain stability following the release of prisoners.