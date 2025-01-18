IDF on high alert as cease-fire with Hamas set to begin

The IDF announced on Saturday that preparations are underway for the implementation of the cease-fire agreement with Hamas, which is set to take effect Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.
The military emphasized its readiness to execute the operational framework agreed upon in the deal while ensuring the safe return of hostages from Gaza.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi conducted a situational assessment, focusing on the readiness of Southern and Central Commands for the agreement's execution.
The IDF has established three reception centers near the Gaza border to process the released hostages, who will undergo medical and psychological evaluations before being transferred to hospitals. Heavy security measures will accompany the transfer of Palestinian prisoners to designated facilities for their release.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
As part of the agreement, the IDF will reposition along newly defined defensive lines in Gaza. The Gaza Division will secure the southern Philadelphi Corridor near the Egyptian border, while the 162nd Division will oversee northern Gaza and the 99th Division will maintain internal positions near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.
The military has bolstered its air defenses in the south and remains on high alert for potential violations of the cease-fire, including rocket fire from Hamas. Officials also warned of likely psychological warfare and disinformation campaigns from Hamas aimed at the Israeli public during the cease-fire.
To prevent celebrations following the release of Palestinian prisoners, the IDF has reinforced the West Bank with additional forces, including a full brigade-size force from the Kfir and Commando Brigades. Security measures in border towns and along major routes have been heightened, and offensive counter-terrorism operations will continue.
The deal stipulates the release of three hostages on Sunday in exchange for 95 Palestinian prisoners. Subsequent releases will see hostages and prisoners exchanged over a period of weeks. Hamas will provide lists of hostages 24 hours before each phase, which will be vetted by Israel’s intelligence agencies and approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The agreement also includes operational oversight at the Rafah border crossing, where non-Hamas-affiliated personnel approved by the Shin Bet security service will manage the passage of patients and wounded individuals under international supervision.
Hamas announced plans to deploy its security personnel across Gaza once the cease-fire begins. The EU is expected to provide technical oversight at the Rafah crossing. An American private security company will conduct inspections in Netzarim to prevent the reintroduction of arms and terrorists into northern Gaza.
In an overnight Cabinet meeting, ministers were briefed on the agreement's conditions, including logistical and security arrangements. Netanyahu said that the release of hostages is a central objective of the war, affirming that the IDF is prepared to respond to any cease-fire violations and resume hostilities if necessary.
As the agreement takes effect, Israeli officials urged the public to remain patient and resilient amid the complexities of implementing such a sensitive arrangement.