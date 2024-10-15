Back from the dead? IRGC chief Qaani appears live on TV in Iran

Esmail Qaani, the elusive commander of Iran’s Quds Force, emerged looking very much alive on state television, ending weeks of speculation about his fate. His appearance came during a solemn memorial; ceremony in Iran for Abbas Nilforoushan, a key Quds Force figure killed in Beirut alongside Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah. Rumors had swirled around

Qaani's disappearance

, with claims ranging from his assassination in Beirut to conspiratorial whispers of

his interrogation over alleged Israeli ties