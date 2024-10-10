Iran's Quds force chief suspected of ties to Israel, collapses in interrogation

Senior Iranian security officials said Qaani, who replaced

Qasem Soleimani

, the legendary commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds force killed by the U.S. in 2020, disappeared after an Israeli strike last week that targeted Hezbollah's deputy chief and head of internal security

Hashem Sefieddine

who was designated to replace the slain

Hassan Nasrallah