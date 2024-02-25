'Everyone’s too afraid': Gallant says Hezbollah struggling to replace commanders slain by Israel

"Israel is targeting Hezbollah commanders. They're looking for replacements, and I can tell you, I don't see any volunteers; everyone’s too afraid. We will continue to strike them," he said at the end of a situation assessment in the Northern Command base.

"Israel is targeting Hezbollah commanders. They're looking for replacements, and I can tell you, I don't see any volunteers; everyone’s too afraid. We will continue to strike them," he said at the end of a situation assessment in the Northern Command base.

"Israel is targeting Hezbollah commanders. They're looking for replacements, and I can tell you, I don't see any volunteers; everyone’s too afraid. We will continue to strike them," he said at the end of a situation assessment in the Northern Command base.