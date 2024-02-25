'Everyone’s too afraid': Gallant says Hezbollah struggling to replace commanders slain by Israel

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed on Sunday evening to intensify attacks on Hezbollah as the Lebanese terrorist group struggles to replace commanders eliminated in Israeli targeted strikes.
"Israel is targeting Hezbollah commanders. They're looking for replacements, and I can tell you, I don't see any volunteers; everyone’s too afraid. We will continue to strike them," he said at the end of a situation assessment in the Northern Command base.
"If anyone believes that a hostage release deal in the south and a temporary cease-fire would ease the situation, they are mistaken. We will continue and intensify our efforts independently of what's going on in the south until our objectives are met. Our goal is clear: to push Hezbollah back, through either an agreement or force."
Since joining the war with constant border provocations on October 8, Hezbollah has officially reported that 214 of its operatives, including key military commanders, have died in Israeli strikes.
Israel's targeted assassinations of high-ranking military officials from the Iranian-aligned group have been becoming increasingly bolder as the war progresses, with Israeli aircraft striking deeper into Lebanese territory.
Hezbollah has justified its repeated attacks on northern Israeli communities and military outposts as a tactic to divert the IDF's attention and relieve some pressure on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which is facing significant military pressure.