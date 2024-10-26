Israel targeted ‘critical component’ in Iran’s long-range missile production, report says

In the second wave of Israeli airstrikes on Iran overnight , Israel targeted a "critical component" in Tehran’s long-range missile production process, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing an Israeli source.

While the source did not disclose the specific nature of the targeted component or confirm its destruction, they emphasized it as a uniquely prioritized objective.

The report, which corroborates accounts from Arabic media outlets, indicated that Israel's initial strikes focused on air defense systems and radar installations in Syria and Iraq to reduce interception risks.

Footage surfaced hours after the strike, showing missile debris near Samarra, north of Baghdad, though it remains unconfirmed if it is linked to Israel. Similar remnants were documented following an April strike in Iraq.

Israel's military operations reportedly involved dozens of fighter jets and drones, targeting 20 locations, including military compounds, air defense systems, missile production facilities and ground-to-ground missile launchers in Tehran, as well as Iran’s Khuzestan and Ilam provinces in the west.

Iranian sources informed The Times that an S-300 air defense battery positioned at Imam Khomeini International Airport, which protects parts of Tehran, was also struck. They noted that at least three Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile bases were damaged.

Tehran has since acknowledged that two Iranian soldiers were killed in the strikes , with reports claiming that two additional soldiers died of their injuries hours later.

Iranian officials additionally claimed that Israel had succeeded in hitting the Parchin military base , a site near Tehran associated with missile and suicide drone technologies as well as nuclear technology development. One drone reportedly struck the facility while others were intercepted.

For over three hours, the Israeli Air Force conducted strikes in three separate waves , targeting military sites, air defense systems and missile production and launch facilities throughout Tehran and western Iran.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Israel sent advance warnings to Iran through Arab and European intermediaries. The message outlined Israel’s planned targets and cautioned that any Iranian retaliation would prompt even more forceful Israeli responses. Following the strike, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency indicated that there would be a “proportionate response” to the Israeli actions.

Israeli officials assessed that Iran might retaliate. In a statement, IDF confirmed, “Intelligence-guided air force strikes targeted missile production sites used by Iran to launch projectiles at Israel in the past year. Additionally, we struck Iranian ground-to-air missile arrays and other air defense capabilities intended to restrict Israel's operational freedom in Iran. The IDF has significant operational capabilities, many of which were exercised today in striking strategic sites deep within Iran. Israel reserves the right and responsibility to protect its citizens should the Iranian regime continue its attacks.”

The military added that the scope of damage would become clearer in the coming days but noted the Air Force now has “greater operational freedom.” With escalated readiness for defense and offense, Israel’s focus remains on the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza, while remaining vigilant against Iran’s attempts to instigate regional escalation. “Our ability to strike anywhere in the Middle East has been demonstrated,” the IDF said.

