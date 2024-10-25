Israel says it began an attack on Iranian military targets

The IDF said Israel began was conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.

"The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil. Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond," the military said in a statement. "Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized. We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel.

3 View gallery Explosions in Karaj city, Iran

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said there was no change to the guidelines of the Homefront Command.

The ministers in the security cabinet approved the strike. The White House was notified shortly before Israel carried out air strikes on Iran, Fox News reported on Friday.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant and military chiefs during Israel's strike on Iran ( Photo: GPO )

IDF Spokesperson's statement on Israel's attack on Iran





Earlier, Axios reported that Israel began its attack against Iran in retaliation for its massive ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1, two sources with knowledge told Axios.

Several loud explosions were heard in Iran's capital Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj city, Iranian media said, adding that the cause was unknown. There was no official comment about the source of the explosions.

Explosions in Iran

Witnesses in Tehran confirmed hearing loud explosions. " It was so loud and the sky became red ," said an Iranian resident in Tehran, who asked not to be named.

3 View gallery Explosions in Iran

The New York Times said Iranian reports indicated that the explosions were near Tehran's international airport, sending city residents into the streets. The paper said Iranians reported hearing sounds of explosions in Isfahan, Mashhad and Kurdistan Province adding the explosions in Tehran ended but tensions remain.

Iran's Sabrin News Agency said the Israeli attack was limited and that all hostile aerial targets were shot down and no damage was caused.

Israel has been planning a response to a ballistic missile attack carried out by Iran on Oct. 1, Tehran's second direct attack on Israel in six months.

Iranian authorities have warned Israel against launching an attack, saying any strike on Iran would be met with a stronger retaliation.

Explosions were also heard in the Damascus countryside and central region, according to Syrian state TV. The UK-based Syrian opposition site Observatory for Human rights said Israeli planes were seen in the sky over Damascus and Homs, targeting air defenses.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: