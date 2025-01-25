White House lifts embargo on sending heavy bombs, D9 bulldozers to Israel

The White House on Saturday lifted the embargo on supplying 2,000-pound heavy bombs and D9 bulldozers to Israel. This means that the shipment that the Biden administration had delayed, out of fear that Israel would use bombs in population centers in Gaza, will now arrive in the country.

The critical shipment that has now been unfrozen includes, among other things, 1,700 heavy bombs for the Air Force from Boeing, along with 134 D9 bulldozers from Caterpillar and other weapons. The IDF had already prepared in advance for the unfrozen embargo on this shipment, in preparation for Trump's entry into the White House.

The bombs for the Air Force, which the defense establishment had already purchased from Boeing - using shekels and not in aid dollars - weighing close to a ton per bomb, were frozen, since the US was concerned that the IDF might harm civilians with them. The decision to freeze them was made shortly before the start of the ground operation in Rafah, due to American concerns about using them in such a densely populated area.

The use of the D9 bulldozer to flatten buildings in the Gaza Strip led to major internal criticism in the U.S., protests, and tremendous pressure on the Biden administration, which gave in and froze their delivery for months.

The results on the ground were evident in both theaters of war: An examination conducted by Ynet in November revealed that many dozens of existing D9 bulldozers, which were most active during the IDF's operations in the Gaza Strip for months between November last year and the beginning and middle of this year, require maintenance. These bulldozers were also needed in southern Lebanon.