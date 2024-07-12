IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Hamas's Shijaiyah Battalion's Deputy Commander

“Ayman was previously a key operative in Hamas' Operations Headquarters and was involved in the directing of the October 7th massacre,” the military said in a statement.

