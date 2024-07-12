IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Hamas's Shijaiyah Battalion's Deputy Commander

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported Friday the Israeli Air Force fighter jets eliminated Hamas’s Deputy Commander of the Shijaiyah Battalion Ayman Showadeh using Shin Bet and military intelligence.
“Ayman was previously a key operative in Hamas' Operations Headquarters and was involved in the directing of the October 7th massacre,” the military said in a statement.
"Throughout the war, he was actively involved in combat with the Shejaiya Battalion and directed numerous attacks against IDF troops. In addition to Ayman, the terrorist Ubadah Abu Heen, a company commander in the Shejaiya Battalion who held a significant role throughout the war was also eliminated," the statement added.
"Furthermore, over 150 additional terrorists were eliminated since the beginning of the current operations in the area of Shijaiyah."
The infamous Gaza City neighborhood has become a terror hotbed under Hamas leadership in the Strip in which the terror group constructed terror tunnels, command centers and munitions factories.
The IDF on Tuesday released a video showing the destruction of a 6 kilometer-long (3.7-mile) Hamas tunnel system in Gaza's Shijaiyah neighborhood. Troops located tunnel shafts and significant tunnel routes. The soldiers continue to examine and dismantle the remaining tunnels in the area.