35th soldier killed in Gaza battles; IDF takes control of Hamas outpost in Jabaliya

The Israel Defense Forces early Thursday morning announced the name of the 35th soldier killed since the start of the ground war in Gaza. Eliahou Benjamin Elmakayes, 29, of Jerusalem, a soldier of the Combat Engineering Corp’s 8219th Battalion, was killed during fighting in the central Gaza Strip Wednesday.

Additionally, an officer and soldier of the Paratrooper’s 202nd Battalion, a reservist officer of the 551st Brigade’s 697th battalion, and a soldier of the 551st Brigade’s 6551st Battalion were seriously wounded in separate clashes in Gaza yesterday, the IDF says.

3 View gallery IDF soldiers operating in northern Gaza ( Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg )

After a quiet evening and night, rocket warning sirens blared in Gaza-border communities on Thursday morning.

The IDF spokesman said that during the night long battles took place in western Jabaliya, where soldiers from the Nahal Brigade took control of the Hamas outpost. "The soldiers of the Nahal Brigade's combat team completed an operation to take over Outpost 17, a military stronghold of the terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip. During the takeover of the outpost, the soldiers fought against Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who were in the outpost, both above and below ground and in an underground tunnel in the area," the IDF said in a statement. After about 10 hours of fighting, during which they eliminated terrorists and captured many weapons, the takeover of the outpost was completed.

3 View gallery Rockets fired from Gaza ( Photo: EPA/MOHAMMED SABER )

The fighters uncovered terrorist tunnel shafts, including a shaft located near a kindergarten and leading to an extensive underground route. The IDF spokesman added that "during the takeover of the outpost, the Nahal forces located and collected significant operational materials about the enemy's operational plans."

The U.S. carried out an airstrike on a weapons warehouse in eastern Syria used by Iranian-backed militias, including the Revolutionary Guards in Syrua, in retaliation for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in the region for the past several weeks, the Pentagon said.

In Wednesday’s strike, two U.S. F-15 fighter jets dropped multiple bombs on a weapons storage facility near Maysulun in Deir el-Zour that was known to be used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, U.S. officials said.

A couple in their early 20s were moderately and severely wounded late Wednesday in a shooting attack on their car in the northern West Bank.

3 View gallery Car damaged in West Bank shooting attack

They kept on driving to a nearby Israeli settlement despite their injuries. A 5-month-old child who was in the car was unharmed.

First responders treated the couple at the scene of the attack, and a helicopter was dispatched to the location.

The IDF said late on Wednesday that it struck “technological assets” used by Hezbollah in Lebanon to “direct terror against Israel" in response to attacks on Israeli targets.

"In response to the launches toward Israel over the past day, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon a short while ago," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement. "The Hezbollah targets struck include military structures and posts in which the terrorists operated, along with a number of technological assets used to direct terror against Israel."