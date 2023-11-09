35 children murdered by Hamas in Oct. 7 massacre, over 30 still held hostage

More than a has passed month since the October 7 terror attack by Hamas and the massacre of over 1,400 Israelis including children, men, women, and elderly.

The bodies of 1,194 individuals have been identified thus far, as these findings come from the combined efforts of the police, responsible for identifying the bodies of civilians and the IDF. This unimaginable number also includes 35 children murdered by Hamas terrorists.

These children were slaughtered in their homes, in their bedrooms, where they were supposed to feel safe. Several of them were horrifically burned alive, while others were brutally murdered in the presence of their parents, or had to witness their parents being killed before they were slaughtered as well.

The ruthless terrorist attack by Hamas also left 21 children from 13 families orphaned or having thier parents abducted or missing. One heart-wrenching case involves a four-year-old girl who was orphaned from both of her parents and taken hostage in Gaza. In another tragic instance, a child's mother was murdered and her father was taken hostage.

