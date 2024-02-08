Sinwar out of contact Hamas top brass, Israeli officials say

Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar has been out of contact with the terrorist group’s leadership abroad for more than 10 days, Israeli sources told Ynet on Thursday.

This suggests that Sinwar might not have been involved in the proposal the organization submitted through intermediaries on Tuesday regarding a deal for the release of hostages.

" in recent days. "He is terrified and constantly on the move. The only thing that could lead to a deal is his genuine fear of being eliminated any moment, and only a deal could save him," they said.

