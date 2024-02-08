Hezbollah regional commander killed in strike on car in southern Lebanon, report says

Abbas al-Dabs reportedly eliminated in drone strike on car he was driving in central Nabatieh; Al Jazeera provides conflicting report indicating three injuries from attack

Lior Ben Ari|
Aftermath of drone strike on car in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh

Abbas al-Dabs, a regional commander in Hezbollah also known as "Hajj Abdullah," was eliminated in a drone strike on a car he was driving in the center of the town of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, the Saudi television network Al Arabiya reported Thursday evening.
Sky News Arabia reported that two Hezbollah operatives were killed in the drone strike without identifying them.
Aftermath of drone strike on car in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh
Meanwhile, Qatari television station Al Jazeera provided a conflicting report indicating three injuries from the attack.
