Hezbollah regional commander killed in strike on car in southern Lebanon, report says

Abbas al-Dabs, a regional commander in Hezbollah also known as "Hajj Abdullah," was eliminated in a drone strike on a car he was driving in the center of the town of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, the Saudi television network Al Arabiya reported Thursday evening.
Read more:
Sky News Arabia reported that two Hezbollah operatives were killed in the drone strike without identifying them.
Meanwhile, Qatari television station Al Jazeera provided a conflicting report indicating three injuries from the attack.