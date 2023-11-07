Cowboys from US arrive in Israel to help with farming

Ten American cowboys and farmers from the southern US states of Arkansas and Montana arrived in Israel Monday night to help the farmers who have been in need of workers since the events of October 7.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

The cowboys took off JFK airport in New York, and landed in Israel late at night. All the cowboys paid for their own trips, and they aren't Jewish, but are part of the Christian-religious movement that identifies with the State of Israel and the Bible. Their arrival has made a big splash on social media, where their photos have been shared over and over again.

3 View gallery American cowboys and farmers from the southern US states of Arkansas and Montana arrived in Israel to help farmers who have been in need of ( Photo: 'The Israel Guys' )

The group of cowboys belong to an organization that calls itself "The Israeli Guys," part of the HaYovel evangelical group founded 20 years ago that brings Christian farmers to help Jews in the West Bank. These pro-Israel Christians, who understand Israel on the basis of faith, view Israel as home. Over the years, they have spent their time in Israel mainly in the West Bank, which has hosted more than 3,000 Christians from 30 different countries who have helped farmers and breeders, and also helped guard and secure some of the settlements.

3 View gallery All the cowboys paid for their own trips, and they aren't Jewish, but are part of the Christian-religious movement that identifies with the ( Photo: 'The Israel Guys' )

On Black Saturday, they began "Operation Itai", calling on Christians from all over the world to stand by Israel. The organization also has raised $1.8 million that will be used to purchase equipment for West Bank settlements, and have also managed to recruit cowboys from various farms from southern U.S. states, including those who have just arrived. The trigger that brought them now was the Swords of Iron war with Hamas, which triggered a shortage of workers in Israel, including on farms throughout the country.

And back to the cowboys: A few months ago, the Arkansas state house passed a unique resolution to promote business and technological ties with Israel. This decision was intended to give provide direction for the upcoming term of the state's new governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the daughter of Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and a member of the Republican Party, who twice tried to run for president of the United States, but did not win the party's nomination.

Meet the cowboys from Montana and Arkansas who have come to lend a hand in Israel.



Honestly, I don't know how they got here, but in a world siding with terrorists, it's a relief to hear: "I'm here to serve Israel any way we can during the hard time in the struggle against… pic.twitter.com/9gBiNy9uxW — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 7, 2023





3 View gallery First harvest at Kibbutz Nir Oz since October 7

The decision was promoted by Mindy McAlindon, a legislator from the Arkansas House of Representatives, who contacted the head of the Samaria Council, Yossi Dagan, to see what kind of collaborations could be done in Israel. After a concerted effort by the head of the council together with his professional team, together they promoted the resolution on promoting ties with Israel.