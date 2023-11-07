Israelis join grieving families to mark 30 days since the deadly Hamas attack

The grieving families of the 1,400 Israelis murdered in the heinous Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7 declared a civil day of mourning to mark 30 days since losing their loved ones.
Like many initiatives and actions since the attack, the memorial day was also taken by citizens and not by the government that has yet to declare a day to mark the death of so many Israelis.
The families released a statement calling on Israelis to take a brief pause in their lives and work and grieve with them. "After 30 days have passed since the murderous terror attack by Hamas we ask to stop for a moment and grieve on a civilian day of mourning that will be marked in events around the country," the statement read.
"This Civil Memorial Day, 30 days after the massacre, is a component of our private and national grieving process. It is not the end of our grief but marks an important and vital point in our struggle and something to hold on to. This day cannot be ignored and marking it is essential for our healing and for all of us to gather strength. We call on all citizens, regardless of race, creed, gender or political stance, to take part in this day. We are all mourning as one family."
A moment of silence was observed in ceremonies around the country and even in the Knesset, despite the government's absence from participation in the day. Flags were lowered to half-mast in local municipalities and schools took time to discuss the events of October 7.
A central event that will be held in Tel Aviv at 6.30 pm with the participation of performing artists and the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will be broadcast live via social media and will be screened in city squares around the country.