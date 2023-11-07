Israelis join grieving families to mark 30 days since the deadly Hamas attack

Like many initiatives and actions since the attack, the memorial day was also taken by citizens and not by the government that has yet to declare a day to mark the death of so many Israelis.

The families released a statement calling on Israelis to take a brief pause in their lives and work and grieve with them. "After 30 days have passed since the murderous terror attack by Hamas we ask to stop for a moment and grieve on a civilian day of mourning that will be marked in events around the country," the statement read.

