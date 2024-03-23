ISIS takes responsibility for Russia terror shooting, death toll rises above 90

Russian authorities reported that more than 90 people were killed on Friday in the shooting attack at the Crocus City Music Hall in Krasnogorsk, near the capital city of Moscow. ISIS claimed responsibility, and American officials confirmed that the terrorist organization was indeed behind the attack. Russia is still hunting down the terrorists and updated that four people who were directly involved have been arrested.

Adrienne Watson, speaking on behalf of the U.S. National Security Council, emphasized that "Earlier this month, the U.S. Government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow – potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts – which prompted the State Department to issue a public advisory to Americans in Russia." Watson also stated that the information was shared with Russia as part of American policy.

On March 8, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow called on all its citizens to leave the country and warned them that extremists were planning to carry out an attack in the Russian capital. The American warning came hours after security services in the country announced they had thwarted an ISIS attack on a synagogue in Moscow. The American embassy did not elaborate on the threat but advised its citizens to avoid "large gatherings" and to be aware of their surroundings.

The attack at the concert hall was reportedly carried out by five terrorists. Initially, there was a loud explosion around 7:00 PM, followed shortly after by another explosion, which caused a massive fire that led to the collapse of the building's roof. Videos from the scene indicated that the terrorists, who were dressed in military attire, opened fire with automatic weapons and then detonated explosives. The Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko stated that 60 of the wounded are in critical condition.

The Picnic rock band was supposed to perform at the concert hall. Shaman, the band's singer said, "We are all one big family. And in a family there is no such thing as somebody else’s grief. My people, any troubles and misfortunes have always united our country. They have made Russia tougher and stronger. It will not be possible to frighten and break us this time either stated that none of their members were harmed in the incident.

Following the attack, security in the Moscow area was bolstered at airports and train stations, and the Russian Culture Ministry announced the cancellation of all mass cultural events. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving ongoing updates on the shooting and is directing relevant agencies regarding the incident. Later, it was reported by the TASS news agency that Putin has wished everyone injured a swift recovery and "conveyed his gratitude to the doctors."

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack and the Elysee Palace stated that "France expresses its solidarity with the victims, their loved ones and all the Russian people." Foreign Minister Israel Katz also addressed the attack yesterday: "I am saddened by the tragic events in Moscow. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and all those affected. Moments like these remind us of the fragility of life and the common humanity that binds us all."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack: "The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest possible terms today’s terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow, in which at least 40 people were reportedly killed and over 100 others injured."

Russia has been subjected to ISIS attacks in recent years. Last month, security services announced the foiling of the attack on the synagogue in the capital . In 2017, ISIS terrorists carried out an attack that injured 13 people in an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg.