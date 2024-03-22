Netanyahu tells Blinken Rafah assault to proceed with or without US support

PM says in post Blinken told the government understands it must ensure the safety of civilians, provide for their humanitarian needs; Secretary attends war cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that he informed visiting U.S. secretary that Israel will assault Rafah with or without U.S. support. " I told him that I hope we will do it with the support of the U.S., but if we have to - we will do it alone," Netanyahu said in a social media video post.
He went on to say that he told Blinken that he appreciates the fact that for over five months, Israel and the United States were standing together in the war against Hamas and that his government recognizes the need to remove the civilians in Gaza away from the dangers of war and to see to their humanitarian needs, and is working toward that end.
U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: David Azagury, US Embassy Jerusalem )
Blinken arrived for a brief visit to Israel on Friday and met with the war cabinet in Tel Aviv.
An Israeli official said his visit was in order to advocate for the return of Gazan's to the northern part of the Strip, a central Hamas demand in the negotiations for hostages' release.
Blinken attends war cabinet meeting
(Photo: David Azagury, US Embassy Jerusalem )
His visit took place a short while before Mossad chief David Barnea was scheduled to leave for Qatar where negotiations were taking place through Qatari and Egyptian mediators and where he was expected to meet with CIA chief William Burns. Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar will accompany Barnea.
Family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza outside a Tel Aviv hotel before meeting U.S. Sec. of State Blinken
(Photo: Yair Sagi)
Blinken also met with the families of the hostages held by Hamas who urged him to use every avenue to secure their release.
