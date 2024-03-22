Netanyahu tells Blinken Rafah assault to proceed with or without US support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that he informed visiting U.S. secretary that Israel will assault Rafah with or without U.S. support. " I told him that I hope we will do it with the support of the U.S., but if we have to - we will do it alone," Netanyahu said in a social media video post.

