Netanyahu suffers health challenges, court documents reveal

Court documents filed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's defense team on Friday revealed that the prime minister had suffered a severe infection after his prostate gland was surgically removed earlier last month.

Netanyahu submitted a request to the Jerusalem District Court where he is on criminal trial for corruption, to reduce the number of days he would testify next week, after he was allowed to delay his testimony for his operation and recovery.

His defense attorney Amid Haddad wrote in the request that Netanyahu's physicians said he must avoid any activity lasting for more than three hours without rest in the coming week and also avoid traveling a long distance, sitting or standing for extended periods.

2 View gallery Netanyahu on trial for corruption ( Photo: Oren Ben Hakun )

The prime minister's trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust was moved out to Tel Aviv amid security concerns during the war. The hearings are being held in the Tel Aviv District Court building.

Haddad requested that Netanyahu only testify one day next week, and not the three days scheduled by the court, that testimony would begin one hour later than the 9 am hour set by the court and that he be allowed to rest during his testimony.

Haddad said Netanyahu's involvement in the hostage-release deal which he has "undertaken to fulfil despite his medical condition," has delayed his recovery

The prosecution said that after reviewing the medical documents submitted to the court, they oppose any reduction in the number of days that the prime minister must testify.

2 View gallery Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu with his defense attorney Amit Haddad during his criminal trial ( Photo: Reuven Castro )

The decision to testify in his defense was Netanyahu's to make and his testimony was postponed by months at his request, after he claimed that his defense team could not prepare him because of the war. His testimony began last December.