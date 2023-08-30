Attack in Jerusalem: Man, 25, moderately injured in stabbing attack at light rail station, terrorist was neutralized

Magen David Adom teams called to the scene near the light rail station in the capital treated the wounded man, who was taken to Shaare Zedek hospital. An Border Guard soldier eliminated the terrorist

Liran Tamari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Jerusalem
stabbing
Attack


Scene of the stabbing attack at a light rail station in Jerusalem
(Video: Liran Tamari)

Stabbing attack in Jerusalem: A 25-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday evening and was moderately injured at a light rail station in Jerusalem. A Border Guard fighter who was in the area neutralized the terrorist.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Paramedics provided medical treatment to a man who had been stabbed at about 9 p.m., and then took him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in the capital.

1 View gallery
פיגוע דקירה בתחנת הרכבת הקלה בירושליםפיגוע דקירה בתחנת הרכבת הקלה בירושלים
Paramedics provided medical treatment to a man who had been stabbed at a light rail station in Jerusalem
(Photo: Shalu Shalom)

Paramedics Elad Rosemarin and Sarah Kapah said: "When we arrived at the train station on Shimon Hatzadik Street, we saw a 25-year-old man fully conscious with a stab wound in his upper body, we gave him life-saving medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital."
Eldad Bar Koch, a bystander, helped neutralize the terrorist. "I was sitting with my wife at the light rail station. A young man came behind us, he took out a large knife. He turned around and tried to stab. We attacked him, I gave him a strong kick to the face and hand, and the knife fell. The border guardsman came running and shot him. The incident lasted maybe 30 seconds."
The incident comes after a car ramming attack on Wednesday afternoon in Mount Hebron. A vehicle driven by a Palestinian terrorist sped toward two soldiers of the 603rd Battalion of the 7th Brigade of the Combat Engineering Corps, who were at a military post near the settlement of Beit Hagai near Hebron during a vehicle inspection mission. One of the soldiers fired 10 bullets at the driver of the vehicle, and hit him.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""