Attack in Jerusalem: Man, 25, moderately injured in stabbing attack at light rail station, terrorist was neutralized

Stabbing attack in Jerusalem: A 25-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday evening and was moderately injured at a light rail station in Jerusalem. A Border Guard fighter who was in the area neutralized the terrorist.

Paramedics provided medical treatment to a man who had been stabbed at about 9 p.m., and then took him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in the capital.

Paramedics Elad Rosemarin and Sarah Kapah said: "When we arrived at the train station on Shimon Hatzadik Street, we saw a 25-year-old man fully conscious with a stab wound in his upper body, we gave him life-saving medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital."

