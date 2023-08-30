Attack in Jerusalem: Man, 25, moderately injured in stabbing attack at light rail station, terrorist was neutralized

Stabbing attack in Jerusalem: A 25-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday evening and was moderately injured at a light rail station in Jerusalem. A Border Guard fighter who was in the area neutralized the terrorist.
Paramedics provided medical treatment to a man who had been stabbed at about 9 p.m., and then took him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in the capital.
Paramedics Elad Rosemarin and Sarah Kapah said: "When we arrived at the train station on Shimon Hatzadik Street, we saw a 25-year-old man fully conscious with a stab wound in his upper body, we gave him life-saving medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital."
Eldad Bar Koch, a bystander, helped neutralize the terrorist. "I was sitting with my wife at the light rail station. A young man came behind us, he took out a large knife. He turned around and tried to stab. We attacked him, I gave him a strong kick to the face and hand, and the knife fell. The border guardsman came running and shot him. The incident lasted maybe 30 seconds."
The incident comes after a car ramming attack on Wednesday afternoon in Mount Hebron. A vehicle driven by a Palestinian terrorist sped toward two soldiers of the 603rd Battalion of the 7th Brigade of the Combat Engineering Corps, who were at a military post near the settlement of Beit Hagai near Hebron during a vehicle inspection mission. One of the soldiers fired 10 bullets at the driver of the vehicle, and hit him.