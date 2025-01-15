Two Israeli soldiers seriously wounded by explosive in West Bank

Two Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded overnight when their military jeep hit an explosive device in the Palestinian West Bank town of Kabatiya, the IDF said Wednesday.

A reservist soldier from the Kfir Brigade sustained minor injuries. The injured were evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and their families were notified.

תקיפה ישראלית בג'נין

Hours earlier, an Israeli Air Force strike in Jenin killed six Palestinians , according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The operation, carried out jointly by the IDF and the Shin Bet, also left several others injured.

Anwar Rajab, spokesperson for the Palestinian security forces, condemned the airstrike, calling it a "premeditated intervention designed to undermine security and thwart efforts to restore stability." He accused Israel of intentionally disrupting national initiatives aimed at protecting Palestinians.

2 View gallery Israeli forces in Kabatiya ( Photo: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP )

Last month, the Palestinian security forces launched a crackdown on members of the Jenin Battalion, a local armed group affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

More than 280 terrorists were arrested on charges including shooting at Palestinian Authority forces, illegal arms possession and collaborating with hostile foreign entities.