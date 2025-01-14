IDF launches airstrike on Jenin in West Bank

In a joint operation, an Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked the Palestinian city of Jenin in the West Bank on Tuesday night, the IDF and Shin Bet spokespeople announced. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, five people were killed and two were injured in the attack.
In December, Palestinian Authority security forces launched an operation against members of the Jenin Brigade, affiliated with Islamic Jihad. The operation was somewhat successful, and its members arrested more than 280 terrorists accused of shooting at Palestinian forces, possessing and trafficking weapons, and colluding with hostile foreign elements who financed them.
This week, Palestinian Authority security forces spokesman Anwar Rajab announced at a special press conference held in the Jenin municipality, the arrest of "outlaws" affiliated with the Jenin Brigade, including suspects who received funds from Iran. However, the security forces are having difficulty gaining the trust of the residents of Jenin and the nearby refugee camp, who have complained about the conditions and the "siege," as they put it, imposed by the PA security forces.
At the same time, Israel did not shower much praise on the activities of the security forces, and an Israeli security source told Reuters news agency that "they have a great desire to carry out security operations - but their capabilities are poor."