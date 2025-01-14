IDF launches airstrike on Jenin in West Bank

In a joint operation, an Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked the Palestinian city of Jenin in the West Bank on Tuesday night, the IDF and Shin Bet spokespeople announced. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, five people were killed and two were injured in the attack.

In December, Palestinian Authority security forces launched an operation against members of the Jenin Brigade, affiliated with Islamic Jihad. The operation was somewhat successful, and its members arrested more than 280 terrorists accused of shooting at Palestinian forces, possessing and trafficking weapons, and colluding with hostile foreign elements who financed them.

