Biden buys book on Israel-Palestine conflict by critical historian

U.S. President Joe Biden was spotted leaving a book store on Friday, after he purchased The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917–2017, a book by Palestinian historian Rashid Khalidi.

Biden played out a traditional practice of shopping on Black Friday, launching the American custom of shopping for the holiday season.

Khalidi has been vocal in in criticism of Israel especially after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre and said earlier in the year, before Biden pulled out of the presidential race, that he would not vote to reelect the president.

He is considered one of the more prominent voices critical of Israel. In a recent interview he said the political motivations of Israel are unclear. They conduct ethnic cleansing, push the population of northern Gaza to the south but what their ultimate aim is remains unclear.

President Joe Biden buys book by vocal critic of Israel on Black Friday

Rashid Khalidi

Khalidi's book that was published in 2020 offers and critical and a considered controversial analysis of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict where he accuses Israel of conducting a "colonialist war against the native Palestinians."

According to Khalidi's book, modern Palestinian history can best be understood as a colonialist war to force them out of their homeland. Khalidi, a short summery of the book says, the war was first forged by the Zionist movement and later by the state of Israel but with the backing of the United States and Great Britain, the superpowers of the time.

Khalidi was also critical of president elect Donald Trump who in his first term in office, moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, calling his policies discriminatory of the Palestinians.

He said the conflicts between settlers and indigenous people always end in one of three ways: By complete defeat of the indigenous population, as was the case in north America, by the colonialists being pushed out, as was in Algeria or by reconciliation and compromise, as was the case in South Africa after the fall of the apartheid regime, in Zimbabwe and Ireland.

He wrote that the popular resistance – as he calls the Palestinian conflict – will continue and praised the first intifada as an extraordinary example of an uprising against oppression that can be considered the first victory of the Palestinians in the colonialist war that began in 1917.