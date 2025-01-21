Putin secures Hamas promise to release Sasha Troufanov, alive and healthy, Russian ambassador says

Russia's ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Tuesday the Hamas promised the Kremlin that Sasha Troufanov, who hold both an Israeli and Russian passport would soon be released "alive and well." Troufanov is among the hostages named to be freed in the first phase of the deal

In an interview to Russian media Viktorov said Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed intensified efforts to secure the release of Maxim Harkin,36, also a Russian national, who is not included in the list of 33 hostages set for release. He said Moscow has information suggesting Sasha Troufanov was injured in Gaza. Hamas leadership has assured Russia that he will be returned to his homeland.

3 View gallery Sasha Troufanov

Sacha Troufanov in a psychological warfare video

The Islamic Jihad terror faction in Gaza released a video of the hostage last November. "A year that I have been here in captivity, a year in which there is a shortage of food and water, no electricity. Now even basic hygiene products, such as soap and shampoo, have run out. I have a skin problem that did not exist before because of this situation. I want to remind the citizens of Israel, every time you eat something or drink something, remember us hostages, we don't have this opportunity to enjoy the food and water you eat or drink," he said.

""Please, please, don't forget about us. I am asking you, citizens of Israel, please, please, go out and demonstrate. I want to thank you for the demonstrations you do every week on Saturday evenings, but I also want to tell you, a whole year you have demonstrated and the government doesn't really care."

Troufanov's mother Yelena who was also captured by Hamas during the October 7 massacre along with his grandmother Irena Tati, and his friend Sapir Cohen and freed in the 2023 deal, met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov last October in Moscow and was told that her her son's release was a priority for the Kremlin.

After her son's video appeared she said she was happy to see that he was alive. "However, you can see the despair and hopelessness in his face and I am very worried about his health. I want to address you Sasha first, my beloved son; I ask you to continue to be strong and hold on, we will not stop fighting for your release until you are here at home."

She also turned to the decision-makers. "Now I want to turn to everyone involved; to the government, the cabinet and the decision-makers - look at my son's face and save him, now! And to you, the people of Israel - thank you for the warm embrace, support and unceasing prayers. This is the time for us all to unite in one clear call - return everyone home, now."

3 View gallery Yelena Troufanov and her mother Irena Tati released from Hamas captivity in November 2023 ( Photo: Reuters )

3 View gallery Yelena Troufanov ( Photo: Gadi Kabalo )

Sasha and his friend Sapir, who were visiting the kibbutz at the time of the surprise attack, were abducted to Gaza along with their mother Yelena and grandmother Irena Tati. In the last message he sent to his friends before he was kidnapped, Trofanov wrote: "It's a shame I came to visit the kibbutz this weekend with Sapir."