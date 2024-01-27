Two children carrying Israeli flag cross Gaza border fence

Two young Israeli children crawled under the Gaza border fence while carrying an Israeli flag on Thursday, according to a video of the unusual incident posted to social media.

In the video, the pair are seen climbing up a hill and waving the flag. An adult can be heard in the background encouraging them to plant the flag.

The incident occurred as several dozen right-wing activists arrived at the border area near Kibbutz Nir Am, where they demonstrate regularly in a call for Israel to resettle Gaza after the war, for tree planting for the holiday of Tu Bishvat.

