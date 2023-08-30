IDF troops hit with explosive device near Joseph's Tomb in Nablus









Explosive device detonated against IDF troops in Nablus





Terror around the clock: An explosive device was detonated late Wednesday night against an IDF force in the West Bank city of Nablus, as it entered the city to provide security for Jewish pilgrims on their way to Joseph's Tomb. The army is investigating the incident.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The force entered Nablus ahead of the worshipers, in order to secure the area and create a secure corridor for the entrance of the worshipers. At the moment it is not clear if the charge was thrown toward the soldiers, or was activated remotely. The area of the explosion is not the central route where the buses and the worshipers were supposed to pass, but a place far away from it.

2 View gallery Explosive device detonated at IDF troops near Joseph's tomb in Nablus

Palestinian Islamic Jihad's military wing - The Al-Quds Brigades, and Hamas' Al-Qassem Brigades claimed to have detonated several explosive devices and even opened fire. The Palestinians reported one person was wounded by gunfire.

The IDF takes a serious view of the activation of the explosive device in the Nablus region. The forces at the scene have been reinforced and additional forces from the Samaria Regional Brigade have been sent to the scene, to lead the security of the worshipers

About 1,500 people in 30 buses were expected to enter Joseph's Tomb Wednesday night, despite the attack.

The Samaria Regional Council said that "We have not received any notification about the cancellation of entry to Joseph's Tomb. We are strengthening the security forces that are guarding our country."

The IDF did not immediately comment on the incident.

2 View gallery Explosive device detonated at IDF troops near Joseph's tomb in Nablus

Earlier Wednesday evening, a 19-year-old man was moderately injured in a stabbing attack near a light rail station in Jerusalem. A Border Guard soldier who was on the train killed the terrorist, a 14-year-old boy from the Beit Hanina neighborhood in the north of the city.

Dozens of Jews who came across the scene of the attack tried to damage the vehicles of Arabs who were passing by. The police fear reprisals , and many forces were sent to the scene to disperse the gathering.