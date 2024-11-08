Sixth soldier dies from the south Lebanon battle two weeks ago

The IDF Spokesperson stated on Friday that Master sergeant (res.) Guy Shabtay, 39, from Jerusalem, succumbed to his wounds after being seriously injured in battle in southern Lebanon on October 26. In the same battle, five additional reservists and officers were killed.
During this incident, IDF soldiers attacked a compound in a village near the border. Battles erupted throughout the village and lasted for hours. The rescue took a long time. Since the outbreak of war, 782 soldiers have been killed.
First, Captain (res.) Amit Chayut, Captain (res.) Avraham Yosef Goldberg, Major (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol, and Master sergeant (res.) Gilad Elmaliach died in battle. Later, the IDF announced that Sergeant major (res.) Shaul Moyal also died of his wounds. Shabtay is the sixth casualty from that battle. Another reservist was seriously injured in the battle.
The military rabbinate stated that "Guy was assigned to the battalion as the rabbinical coordinator after he requested to serve in the reserves in the military rabbinate in a combat unit. He did his job faithfully and took upon himself great responsibility in the whole range of military rabbinical activities in the battalion. He carried out all his tasks with dedication.
"Guy was involved in education and taught at the Horev yeshiva in Jerusalem. He chose to become a teacher so that he could devote the morning hours to studying Torah at the Meir Institute. He was such a man of Torah and a man of education. Guy had a special relationship with the Rabbi Captain (res.) Avraham Yosef Goldberg, and when the order was given to enter Lebanon, it was clear to both of them that they were fighting. Their last hours were spent under fire. Our hearts and thoughts are with their families at this difficult time."
