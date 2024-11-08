Sixth soldier dies from the south Lebanon battle two weeks ago

During this incident, IDF soldiers attacked a compound in a village near the border. Battles erupted throughout the village and lasted for hours. The rescue took a long time. Since the outbreak of war, 782 soldiers have been killed.

, Major (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol, and Master sergeant (res.) Gilad Elmaliach died in battle. Later, the IDF announced that Sergeant major (res.) Shaul Moyal also died of his wounds. Shabtay is the sixth casualty from that battle. Another reservist was seriously injured in the battle.

The military rabbinate stated that "Guy was assigned to the battalion as the rabbinical coordinator after he requested to serve in the reserves in the military rabbinate in a combat unit. He did his job faithfully and took upon himself great responsibility in the whole range of military rabbinical activities in the battalion. He carried out all his tasks with dedication.

