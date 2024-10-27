IDF releases names of 4 reserve soldiers killed in Lebanon clashes

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Sunday that four reserve soldiers were killed in action in southern Lebanon as part of Israel's ground operation against Hezbollah .

They are: Major (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol, 36, from Eitan, a Company Deputy Commander in the 8207th Battalion, 228th Brigade; Captain (res.) Rabbi Avraham Yosef Goldberg, 43, from Jerusalem, a Military Rabbi in the 8207th Battalion, 228th Brigade; Captain (res.) Amit Chayut, 29, from Haifa, a Platoon Commander in the 8207th Battalion, 228th Brigade and Master Sergeant (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, 30, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the 8207th Battalion, 228th Brigade.

Three additional reserve soldiers and one soldier in compulsory service from the 8207th Battalion were severely injured, alongside a combat engineering officer from the 228th Brigade.

"The soldiers fell and were injured in a battle with terrorists in southern Lebanon. The details of the battle are under investigation," the IDF said in a statement.

'Amit was a wonderful person with a heart of gold'

Captain (Res.) Amit Hayut, 29, from Haifa, was killed in a battle in southern Lebanon. "Our hearts are broken; Amit was a wonderful person with a heart of gold, a cheerful, responsible and noble man. He was always surrounded by friends," his brother Dvir said.

Amit was the son of Tzippi and Yehoshua and the youngest in his family. After his studies, he attended a year-and-a-half-long pre-military program and enlisted in the Golani Brigade. He completed a commanders' course with honors.

Amit had a partner named Shiri, also a resident of Haifa, and his family said that the couple planned to get married. "He completed over 300 days in the reserves. He had been serving in the north since October 7 and we knew he was now in southern Lebanon," his brother said.

"The last time we talked with him was when he took a short break during Sukkot a week and a half ago. He returned on Saturday and we hadn't heard from him since he entered Lebanon," he recounted.

A day after Rosh Hashanah, Captain (res.) Rabbi Avraham Yosef Goldberg, wrote on his Facebook page: "Everyone has left their families and children, eager to go out to Your war, fighting to save brothers from the threat of murder. How many tears and hearts and souls and eyes have been poured out to You! Approaching the Holy Ark, filled with awe, with an incredible sense of mission and You will hear their cry from the heavens and their plea for help."

"Their cries are here, calling out before You, and You will fight their battles for them, that they may not falter with their weapons, nor fail in their running, nor be frightened by the fire of the enemy and You will uproot the government of evil from the land!"

The Hesder Yeshiva of Sderot published a statement mourning the loss of Master Sergeant (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, saying: "The Hesder Yeshiva of Sderot, its rabbis, students and alumni mourn the death of our alumnus Gilad Elmaliach, in the battle for the revival of Israel and in defense of the northern border. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife, children and family."

