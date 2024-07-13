Israeli airstrike targets Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif in southern Gaza

An unusual Israeli airstrike Saturday noon in the area of displaced persons' shelters in Al-Mawasi, southern Gaza Strip, reportedly targeted the supreme commander of Hamas' military wing Mohammed Deif, who was hiding there.
While Israeli intelligence and Air Force officials are investigating the results, they believe Deif was at least critically injured in the attack, though his death has not been confirmed. Another target in the assassination attempt was Rafah Salameh, the commander of the terrorist group's Khan Younis Brigade.
A senior security official assessed that "this was not their permanent location, but an operational opportunity that emerged in recent hours."
The IDF is also examining reports of dozens of fatalities and over 100 injuries from the strike.