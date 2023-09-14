Shark attack on tourist in Sinai, again

Laguna Beach in Dahab, a tourist area in the South Sinai popular with Israelis, was closed after a tourist from Alexandria had to have her left arm amputated after being bitten by a shark. Egypt's Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad announced the closure on Wednesday.

Laguna Beach in Dahab, a tourist area in the South Sinai popular with Israelis, was closed after a tourist from Alexandria had to have her left arm amputated after being bitten by a shark. Egypt's Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad announced the closure on Wednesday.

Laguna Beach in Dahab, a tourist area in the South Sinai popular with Israelis, was closed after a tourist from Alexandria had to have her left arm amputated after being bitten by a shark. Egypt's Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad announced the closure on Wednesday.