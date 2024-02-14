IDF says Al Jazeera reporter is dep. commander of Hamas battalion





The IDF said on Wednesday that an Al Jazeera journalist wounded in an air strike in Gaza was a Hamas militant who filmed himself at a kibbutz during the October 7 attack. Ismail Abu Omar and his cameraman Ahmad Matar were both hurt in an Israeli strike in Rafah on Tuesday while reporting to the Qatari network that Israel was attacking civilians.

The military's Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee said Abu Omar even filmed himself committing atrocities during the massacre that prompted the war in Gaza.

3 View gallery Ismail Abu Omar in Nir Oz on October 7

"Ismail Abu Omar, the journalist that the Al Jazeera news network reported about, is a deputy company commander in Hamas' Eastern Battalion of Khan Yunis. Abu Omar even filmed himself in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7th massacre and published it on social media platforms," the IDF said.

Abu Amar, who lost his leg in the Tuesday attack, crossed into Israel during the Hamas massacre, and filmed the atrocities in Nir Oz. he posted a clip on social media where he is heard egging the terrorists on.

3 View gallery Ismail Abu Omar after he was wounded in an Israeli strike

He was not the only journalist to arrive with the Hamas terrorists and others who were among the infiltrators, posted their videos to the world, showing the horrendous attack.

Adraee revelaed earlier in the week, that forces found the personal computer of another member of the Al-Jazeera network, Muhammad Washah, that had pictures and intelligence material tying him to Hamas.

"From the findings on the computer, it appears that, in addition to his role as a 'journalist', Muhammad, born in 1986 in al-Burij, is a senior military operative in the anti-tank missile system of Hamas, and at the end of 2022 he moved to work in the research and development of aerial weapons for the terrorist organization," Adraee said.

3 View gallery Muhammad Washah

"An intelligence analysis carried out on the computer finds photos linking subject to his Hamas activity. I wonder what additional details about additional 'journalists' we will find out in the near future."