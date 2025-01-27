IDF reservists arrested for spying for Iran: 'Very sensitive information about Iron Dome transferred'

Yuri Eliasfov and Georgi Andreyev, 21-year-old IDF reserve soldiers from the Kiryat Shmona area, are at the center of another Iranian espionage case. A prosecutor's statement has been filed against the two in preparation for an indictment for contact with a foreign agent, passing classified information to a foreign entity, and aiding the enemy in wartime, the Rishon LeZion Magistrate Yuval Kedar allowed to be made public, despite the opposition of the defense attorneys who requested that the names of the two remain confidential at this stage. Their detention will be extended until Friday for the filing of an indictment in the Haifa District Court.

Israelis suspected of spying for Iran

Eliasfov is the main suspect and, according to the investigation, as part of his job search, he contacted an Iranian operator on social media. To begin with, he sprayed graffiti in Tel Aviv, after his handler asked him to spray the inscription "Children of Ruhollah" - the first leader of Iran after the Islamic Revolution. He recruited his friend Andreyev, by convincing him that it was easy money.

At one point, they exchanged Israeli media articles about Iranian espionage over the past year, including one about the previous spy who was caught. They talked about the possible punishments, and Andreyev - who was serving as a reservist in the Kirya defense department headquarters at the time - got scared and stopped cooperating.

1 View gallery The two accused spies for Iran: Yuri Eliasfov and Georgi Andreyev

Eliasfov began his career as a spy as a soldier in regular service and continued in the reserves. He served in Iron Dome, and was exposed to classified information. At the request of his handlers, he filmed and transmitted a video of the system, which contains information at the highest classification level.

By the time he was caught, Eliasfov had managed to receive $2,500, while Andreyev only $50. Both admitted to the accusations during the interrogations, and talked about the tasks they were assigned, the information they passed on, and the payments they received.

In a joint statement, the police and Shin Bet stated that the investigation revealed that the two "understood that they were in contact with an Iranian operator, based, among other things, on their media publications, which revealed at the time the arrest and interrogation of Israeli citizens who were in contact with Iranian intelligence elements and carried out similar missions for them. It also emerged that the Iranian elements are trying to recruit Israelis through social media appeals."