UNRWA scandal grows as ties to Hamas, other terror groups exposed

The nongovernmental organization UN Watch, which monitors UN activities, has published a report exposing the alleged collaboration between UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) and Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other terror groups. The agency, which employs 30,000 staff and oversees an annual budget of $1.5 billion funded by Western countries, reportedly allowed terrorist organizations to influence its policies and operations.

The report released on Tuesday reveals that UNRWA employees, including senior local managers, regularly met with representatives of terrorist organizations in Lebanon and Gaza. During these meetings, they praised each other for their cooperation and referred to one another as "partners." The report claims that terrorist organizations often made demands of UNRWA and influenced its decisions. Furthermore, when UNRWA proposed actions such as suspending employees who promoted terrorism or publishing a code of ethics that included LGBTQ rights, these decisions frequently were blocked through threats.

UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer commented on the findings. "This report reveals how UNRWA's senior management knowingly employs those connected to Hamas' terror activities and allows terrorist organizations to influence the agency's policies and critical decisions." Last month, Neuer harshly criticized the UN, saying: "It is absurd that in 2024, out of 23 UN General Assembly resolutions criticizing countries, 17 of them – almost three-quarters – focused on one country, Israel."

According to the report, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini reached an agreement with terrorist organizations during a meeting in Beirut in May 2024. As part of this agreement, UNRWA allowed senior Hamas official Fathi Al-Sharif, identified by Hamas as the movement's leader in Lebanon, to remain a school principal and head of UNRWA's teachers' union, a role influencing thousands of teachers and students. Only after the Israeli government filed an official complaint against him did the agency impose a mild punishment, suspending Al-Sharif.

Hamas and other organizations responded to the suspension by shutting down UNRWA operations in Lebanon and organizing widespread demonstrations involving teachers and students. Lazzarini flew to Beirut and met with the coalition of terrorist organizations behind the strike. Local media reported that "understandings" were reached, leading to a "positive outcome" for Al-Sharif and the strike's termination. On September 30, 2024, Al-Sharif was killed by an Israeli missile strike. Hamas eulogized him, describing him as someone who provided his students with "Jihadi education."

The report also highlighted how UNRWA regional managers routinely held meetings with local terrorist leaders for "cooperation and coordination." In a November 2017 meeting, local terrorist leaders told the UNRWA manager in Sidon, Fawzi Kassab, that UNRWA must continue to operate until Palestinian refugees "return to their homes." They warned that if donors ceased funding, Palestinians would launch a "popular revolution."

Former UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krähenbühl met with Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders in February 2017, emphasizing the "spirit of partnership" between them and the agency. He encouraged the terrorist leaders to secretly appeal any agency decisions they opposed and assured them that he could reverse such decisions following their appeals. Krähenbühl also requested that the groups ensure their discussions remain confidential to protect UNRWA's credibility. Krähenbühl, who was forced to resign in 2019 due to corruption and sexual harassment scandals, was controversially appointed this year as the Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross, a move that sparked strong protests from 17 U.S. senators.

In June 2022, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini emphasized the importance of "partnership" and regularly met with terrorist organizations under the framework of the "Joint Refugee Committee," headed by Mahmoud Khalaf, a member of the central committee of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which the U.S. and EU classify as a terrorist organization.

UNRWA managers participated in Hamas' annual conference, where internal agency matters, such as job vacancies and teachers' union elections, were discussed. At the 2021 conference, senior Hamas official Ahmad Abd Al-Hadi announced the establishment of a joint committee tasked with "overseeing relations with UNRWA and ensuring it fulfills its commitments."

UNRWA's director in Lebanon, Claudio Cordone, visited the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in February 2022 to meet with a coalition of terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Houthis. During the meeting, he was reportedly told that "the Palestinian issue in Lebanon is political and cannot be reduced to a humanitarian or security matter." Similarly, in January 2018, Cordone met with Al-Hadi, who stated that they support UNRWA because it "serves as a living testimony to the 1948 Nakba."

Contrary to the narrative presented to the world, the report suggests that UNRWA's main purpose is not humanitarian aid but rather advancing the narrative that the establishment of Israel was an "injustice" and that Palestinians will one day dismantle Israel.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, responded to the report. "If the world needed more evidence proving UNRWA is Hamas, here it is, laid out before you. It can no longer be denied that all that remains of UNRWA is its name. The State of Israel will not cooperate with humanitarian organizations managed by terrorist groups."