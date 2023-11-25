Qatari delegation arrives in Israel for Hamas hostage talks

A Qatari delegation landed at Ben Gurion Airport for a visit to Israel as part of the negotiations with Hamas. Mossad chief David Barnea has previously traveled to Doha to conduct the negotiations.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majid Al-Ansari referred on Friday to the release of captives and prisoners, noting that in accordance with the agreement, "aid trucks intended for the Gaza Strip were allowed entry."

2 View gallery Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani ( Photo: Reuters / Saudi Press Agency/Handout )

Al-Ansari stated that Qatar "maintained communication with both sides and the Red Cross throughout the prisoner exchange process," emphasizing that Doha continues to monitor the situation and facilitates timely information exchange between the parties to address any potential issues.

"Qatar continues its close contact with its regional and international partners to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire agreement," he added.

Mossad agents are in close contact with Qatar, which is facilitating the hostage release and cease-fire deal talks in Doha, and is involved in every detail of it.

2 View gallery Mossad chief David Barnea ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

Mossad chief Barnea visited Qatar on Wednesday and met with senior officials there. The purpose of Barnea's visit, who has deep connections and trust with Qatari leaders, was to finalize the last details before implementing the deal for the release of the hostages and to ensure its execution.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, expressed hope a few days ago that the cease-fire in the Gaza Strip would lead to a complete cessation of fighting.