IDF chief of staff, Shin Bet head visit Hamas tunnel in Khan Younis

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar conducted a situational assessment in Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, alongside special forces from the military.
Halevi and Bar also entered a Hamas terror tunnel in Khan Younis along with other security officials.
In his remarks, the IDF chief of staff expressed deep appreciation for the ongoing complex operation. He emphasized the combination of the swift pace and adept handling of urban warfare, highlighting the importance of securing the area and exploring underground passages.
Halevi said that the goal is to extend the impact on Hamas both above and below ground, promising significant and high-quality outcomes. He stressed the substantial advantage the forces possess over the Hamas terrorists in terms of personnel, institutional strength, equipment, capabilities, and training. Encouraging them to forge ahead, he affirmed that there is no force in the entire Gaza Strip comparable to theirs.
Meanwhile, the IDF announced on Saturday the completion of a widespread attack in Lebanese territory following rocket fire towards Israel. Fighter jets targeted two military facilities belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah, described by the military as "significant assets". One of them served as a ground-to-air missile unit for the terror group.
The Israeli Air Force and additional IDF forces also struck a series of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. According to the IDF, among the targeted sites were terror infrastructures, a terrorist cell, a launch site, and an operational command post.