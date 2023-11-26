Netanyahu in Gaza: 'Nothing will stop us'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip on Sunday and declared, "We will continue until the end - until victory. Nothing will stop us. The people of Israel live."
Netanyahu received security briefings, spoke with commanders and soldiers, and visited one of the exposed Hamas tunnels.
During his visit, the prime minister said, "We are here in the Strip with our brave soldiers. We are making every effort to bring back our captives, and ultimately we will bring them all back. We have three objectives in this war: to eliminate Hamas, to return all our captives and to ensure that Gaza does not revert to being a threat to the State of Israel."
Netanyahu said to the soldiers, "I am here to tell my friends here, the soldiers here, who are telling me the same things, and I repeat it to you, citizens of Israel: We will continue until the end - until victory. Nothing will stop us, and we are convinced that we have the strength, the power, the will, and the determination to achieve all the war's objectives, and so we shall do. I sat with the deputy chief of staff and the commanders, and on the wall, it was written: 'The people of Israel live.' So, the people of Israel live, and the people of Israel also win, thanks to you. Thank you."