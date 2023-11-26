Netanyahu in Gaza: 'Nothing will stop us'

During his visit, the prime minister said, "We are here in the Strip with our brave soldiers. We are making every effort to bring back our captives, and ultimately we will bring them all back. We have three objectives in this war: to eliminate Hamas, to return all our captives and to ensure that Gaza does not revert to being a threat to the State of Israel."

During his visit, the prime minister said, "We are here in the Strip with our brave soldiers. We are making every effort to bring back our captives, and ultimately we will bring them all back. We have three objectives in this war: to eliminate Hamas, to return all our captives and to ensure that Gaza does not revert to being a threat to the State of Israel."

During his visit, the prime minister said, "We are here in the Strip with our brave soldiers. We are making every effort to bring back our captives, and ultimately we will bring them all back. We have three objectives in this war: to eliminate Hamas, to return all our captives and to ensure that Gaza does not revert to being a threat to the State of Israel."