IDF strikes Beirut, 8-story building brought down

An eight story building was bombed by the IDF early on Saturday killing at least four people and wounding 23 others, according to Lebanese media reports. There was no warning from the IDF Arabic Language spokesperson, ahead of the attack on the Basta neighborhood, as had been the practice before strikes on the Dahieh district in the city or in South Lebanon.

The blasts shook the capital around 4 a.m. (0200 GMT), Reuters witnesses said. Security sources said at least four bombs were dropped in the attack.

It marked the fourth Israeli airstrike this week targeting a central area of Beirut, where the bulk of Israel's attacks have targeted the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs. On Sunday an Israeli airstrike killed a Hezbollah media official in the Ras al-Nabaa district of central Beirut.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen network reported that the number of casualties was expected to rise because the building and others nearby were "teaming with people," and emergency teams were struggling to pull victims from the rubble.

At the same time sirens were activated in Haifa and surrounding areas and rockets were seen intercepted in the sky above.

The attack on Beirut came after U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein left Israel after meetings with officials in efforts to secure a ceasefire. Hochstein indicated progress had been made after meetings in Beirut on Tuesday and Wednesday, before going to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz.