'I was Donald’s closest friend': disgraced pedophile says in recordings

Recordings released on Sunday by entertainment outlet The Daily Beast revealed that Jeffrey Epstein , who died by suicide in his jail cell, referred to himself as “ Donald Trump 's closest friend” and shared intimate details about Trump’s sex life, including instances of him cuckolding his close friends.

The convicted pedophile even boasted about his friendship with the U.S. former president and his now-wife Melania, claiming, “The first time he slept with her was on my plane.” The aircraft, known as the "Lolita Express," also transported Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Kevin Spacey, Naomi Campbell and numerous young girls who later alleged rape and sexual assault.

3 View gallery Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein in 1992 ( Photo: NBC )

Epstein spoke at length about Trump with author Michael Wolff in August 2017, two years before he was found dead in his cell. Wolff was then working on his book Fire and Fury, which went on to sell 5 million copies. Trump tried at the time to prevent the book’s publication.

The recordings shed new light on the longstanding relationship between Trump and Epstein, and their release — just two days before the U.S. election — adds to discussions about the Republican candidate’s character, especially regarding his attitude toward women. Trump’s camp called the recordings "false smears" and “election interference."

In the recordings, Epstein described Trump as “charming” and “always fun,” hinting at his support for Trump’s policies on various issues, including “the transgender stuff.” However, he alleged that Trump was a serial cheater during his marriages and liked “to f*** the wives of his best friends.”

3 View gallery Donald Trump ( Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder )

He also claimed Trump was a person without real friends at heart and was incapable of showing affection. Epstein alleged that Trump had undergone surgery for hair loss. “How do you know all this?” Wolff asked Epstein, who responded, “I was Donald’s closest friend for 10 years.”

On Thursday, Wolff caused a stir by releasing a brief clip in which Epstein spoke at length about working within Trump’s inner circle. Wolff also claimed that the convicted millionaire pedophile showed him photos of Trump with topless young women sitting on his lap.

Wolff, a veteran journalist who also authored Rupert Murdoch’s biography, said that he possesses around 100 hours of interview recordings with Epstein. He said he decided to release some of them following a new accusation against Trump — Miss Switzerland 1992, Beatrice Kohl, alleged that he sexually harassed her a year after her win. “He was grabbing and touching my body everywhere he could,” she recounted.

3 View gallery Epstein following his arrest ( Photo: AP )

Epstein was first arrested in Florida 2005, accused of paying a 14-year-old girl for sexual favors. Dozens of other minors described similar sexual offenses, but prosecutors ultimately allowed him to plead to only one charge. He served 13 months in jail.

Some high-profile associates distanced themselves from Epstein after his conviction, including former U.S. presidents Clinton and Trump, while others didn’t. In 2019, Epstein was arrested again on charges of trafficking dozens of girls for sex and later died by suicide in his cell.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: