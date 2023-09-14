Turkey releases Israeli arrested on smuggling charges over purchase of bell

at Turkey’s Antalya Airport on charges of attempting to smuggle an ancient bell from the country to Israel was released on Thursday and returned to Israel.

The Turkish judge reprimanded the plaintiffs in the man’s trial on Wednesday, saying they had “detained him in vain,” and accepted the Israeli's explanation of the incident. The Israeli, a resident of Acre, claimed he had purchased the bell at a local market and that it is not an ancient artifact. However, Turkish authorities prevented him from returning to Israel.

President Isaac Herzog has also been working for his release in recent weeks and even appealed to Turkey on his behalf. The Israeli was arrested during a security check at the airport as he attempted to return to Israel from a family vacation with his wife and daughters.

