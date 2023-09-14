Turkey releases Israeli arrested on smuggling charges over purchase of bell

The Israeli national who was arrested over a month ago at Turkey’s Antalya Airport on charges of attempting to smuggle an ancient bell from the country to Israel was released on Thursday and returned to Israel.
More stories:
The Turkish judge reprimanded the plaintiffs in the man’s trial on Wednesday, saying they had “detained him in vain,” and accepted the Israeli's explanation of the incident. The Israeli, a resident of Acre, claimed he had purchased the bell at a local market and that it is not an ancient artifact. However, Turkish authorities prevented him from returning to Israel.
President Isaac Herzog has also been working for his release in recent weeks and even appealed to Turkey on his behalf. The Israeli was arrested during a security check at the airport as he attempted to return to Israel from a family vacation with his wife and daughters.
During his detention, his family traveled to Turkey several times to assist him in the legal process and even hired a local attorney. They obtained documentation from security cameras at the local market and were able to verify that he had purchased the bell and paid $100 for it. According to the family's claim, the item was meant for home decoration and is mass-produced in Turkey and sold throughout the country.
"We need the help of the senior officials to step in and assist us," said the man’s son, Shlomi, after his father was arrested. "My father is an elderly person with medical issues, and his condition isn’t good. He wants to come back home and is under significant mental stress."