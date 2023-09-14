Syria accuses Israel of second air attack within hours

The Syrian army reported late on Wednesday night that Israel's military attacked the Al-Shayrat military airport in the west of the country, the second attack within hours. The networks reported "intense air activity over Lebanon," north of Beirut, and the Al-Mayadeen network claimed that Israelis military jets launched missiles toward the Homs area, while flying over the Lebanese coastal plain.

A Syrian opposition official told Ynet that "it is an Israeli airstrike from Lebanese territory. The target was warehouses containing Iranian equipment." The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based war monitor, reported that this is the 28th Israeli attack in Syria since the beginning of the year.

