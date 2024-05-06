IDF begins evacuation of Rafah residents amid negotiation deadlock

The IDF on Monday began evacuating the population in Rafah neighborhoods, following the collapse of the hostage deal negotiations and Hamas's demand to end the war in Gaza. Sources familiar with the details told Ynet the terror group's official response to the proposed Egyptian deal has yet to be received .

3 View gallery Rafah ( Photo: MOHAMMED ABED / AFP )

"The IDF is expanding the humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi and is calling on the population to temporarily evacuate from the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah to the expanded humanitarian space," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement, that was also conveyed to the Gazan population by an IDF spokesperson in Arabic.

In the morning hours, the IDF dropped missives with instructions for the evacuation via designated routes for residents in eastern Rafah to reach defined safe areas prepared by the military to the north of the city near Al-Mawasi. The IDF estimates that about 100,000 Palestinians reside in the evacuated area, out of 1.3 million residents in the entire Rafah region.

The move isn’t a wide-scale evacuation of the entirety of Rafah, but rather the city’s eastern neighborhoods, while works are done to expand the humanitarian zone that was predefined and delimited in advance with a large living space including field hospitals and facilities to enable an operation in the city.

The Kerem Shalom border crossing will remain closed and will be opened later according to situation assessments. Additional crossings, including Erez and "96" near the Netzarim Corridor, will remain open to allow for extensive humanitarian aid delivery to the Strip. The evacuation is part of the IDF’s preparation for a ground operation in Rafah, which will be carried out gradually.

3 View gallery IDF forces in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, "the expanded humanitarian zone includes field hospitals, tents, and increased quantities of food, water, medications, and additional supplies. In addition, in cooperation with international organizations and other countries, the IDF enables the expansion of the scope of humanitarian aid entering the Strip.

"In accordance with the government’s approval, the IDF calls on the Gazan population under Hamas's control to temporarily evacuate from Rafah’s eastern neighborhoods to the expanded humanitarian zone. This matter will be advanced in stages according to ongoing situation assessments. The IDF calls on residents in Rafah’s eastern neighborhoods to temporarily evacuate to the expanded humanitarian area via missives, SMS messages, phone calls, and Arabic media broadcasts."

The IDF Spokesperson in Arabic also issued a statement to Rafah’s residents. "The IDF will act forcefully against terrorist organizations in your residential areas, as it has done so far," the statement read.

"Anyone affiliated with terrorist organizations is endangering his life and the lives of his family. For your security, the IDF is addressing you – evacuate immediately to the expanded humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi. Be warned that Gaza City is still a dangerous combat zone, refrain from traveling north from Wadi Gaza. We caution against approaching the eastern and southern security barrier."

3 View gallery Lloyd Austin and Yoav Gallant ( Photo: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP )

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Monday overnight. Austin stressed to Gallant the need for any potential Israeli military action in Rafah to "include a credible plan for the evacuation of Palestinian civilians and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza." Austin also reiterated the U.S.’s commitment to defend Israel.

Following the collapse of the hostage negotiations, as described by the U.S., CIA Director William Burns decided to fly to Qatar immediately after Hamas's delegation left Cairo on Sunday. After his visit to Qatar, he is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossad Chief David Barnea, and other senior officials.

The Reuters news agency reported, citing sources informed with the details, that talks are on the verge of collapse - and that Washington and Doha will aim to exert "maximum pressure" on the parties to continue them.

According to Israeli sources, the reason for the deadlock in negotiations is Hamas's insistence on stopping the war - even if only in the second phase of the deal. Israel insists on avoiding any such commitment, claiming the terrorist organization wants to ensure the war will end should a deal be agreed on.