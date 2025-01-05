IDF downs Yemeni missile before reaching Israel, alarm triggers in northern town

The interception triggered an alarm in Talmei Elazar in northern Israel, and residents across central Israel reported hearing explosions, including in Jerusalem, Tel Mond, Rishon Lezion, Kfar Saba, Ganei Tikva, Petah Tikva, Hod Hasharon, Kokhav Yair, Lod, Tayibe and the West Bank settlement of Sal’it.

On Friday morning, alarms sounded in multiple areas, including the Dan region, Sharon Plain, Shephelah and Jerusalem, following

