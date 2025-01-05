IDF downs Yemeni missile before reaching Israel, alarm triggers in northern town

Alarm sounds in Talmei Elazar following missile launch from Yemen, which was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace; residents in central Israel report hearing explosions due to interception

Raanan Ben-Zur, Yoav Zitun|
The IDF intercepted a missile launched from Yemen early Sunday before it entered Israeli airspace.
The interception triggered an alarm in Talmei Elazar in northern Israel, and residents across central Israel reported hearing explosions, including in Jerusalem, Tel Mond, Rishon Lezion, Kfar Saba, Ganei Tikva, Petah Tikva, Hod Hasharon, Kokhav Yair, Lod, Tayibe and the West Bank settlement of Sal’it.
Houthi missile intercepted over Israel
On Friday morning, alarms sounded in multiple areas, including the Dan region, Sharon Plain, Shephelah and Jerusalem, following another missile launch from Yemen.
The IDF confirmed the interception of that missile, marking the first time a single missile launch led to alarms in both the Dan region and Jerusalem. Hours later, the IDF intercepted a drone launched from Yemen.
1 View gallery
(Photo: Cumta)
Earlier in the week, on Monday evening, a ballistic missile fired from Yemen also triggered alarms across central Israel. The IDF later clarified that the missile was intercepted before entering Israeli territory and that the alarms were activated due to concerns over falling debris.
During that incident, an 18-year-old woman in Yavne sustained minor injuries while running to a shelter, and pieces of the interception fell in Beit Shemesh.
