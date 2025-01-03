Missile launched from Yemen at Israel; intercepted by aerial defenses

The IDF says it was investigating reports that shrapnel falls in the central Israeli city of Modi'in 

ynet correspondents|
Sirens blared across central Israel from the Sharon Plains, through the Metropolitan Tel Aviv area, the Central Plains, the metropolitan Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank early on Friday after a missile was launched in Yemen targeting Israel.
"A missile that was launched from Yemen and crossed into Israeli territory was intercepted. A report was received regarding shrapnel from the interception that fell in the area of Modi'in in central Israel. The details are under review," the military said in a statement.
Sirens across Israel in Houthi missile attack on Friday Sirens across Israel in Houthi missile attack on Friday
(Photo: Telegram)
Emergency services reported that at least 12 people were injured as they rushed to seek shelter.
