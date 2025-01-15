Saudi-Israeli normalization a 'huge priority,' says Trump envoy

Mike Waltz, the incoming national security advisor for the Trump administration, has declared that achieving a peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia is a “huge priority” for the incoming administration. Waltz emphasized the need to "eliminate these terrorist organizations," secure the release of hostages, and make progress toward Riyadh.

“Let’s call it what it is: the next phase of the Abraham Accords,” he said in an interview on the popular American podcast Call Me Back. Waltz described the potential Israel-Saudi Arabia normalization as “a tremendous historic region-changing agreement."

Waltz also suggested that Iran played a key role in igniting the recent war through its proxy, Hamas, to derail progress. “This is why I firmly believe that Iran lit the fuse—Hamas—to blow everything up,” Waltz said, referencing the escalation before October 7. “The sides were very close, and that’s the goal: get our people out, eliminate these terrorist organizations, and start focusing on economic and political solutions.”

Speaking to podcast host Dan Senor, author of Start-Up Nation and a prominent American businessman, Waltz made it clear that “all options are on the table” when it comes to Iran and its nuclear program. He reiterated President Trump’s firm stance against allowing Tehran to possess nuclear weapons, stating, “President Trump will not tolerate Iran holding nuclear arms.”

Waltz, widely regarded as an experienced and serious figure in the new administration and a strong supporter of Israel, warned of the dire consequences of a nuclear-armed Iran. “If you think the region is unstable, violent, and at war now, imagine it under a nuclear umbrella controlled by Iran,” he said. He highlighted Iran’s proxies, from the Houthis and Hezbollah to Hamas and militias in Syria and Iraq, and noted Iran’s repeated threats to annihilate Israel. “We must take this very seriously,” he added. “Every American should understand that any kind of nuclear confrontation in the region would be catastrophic for the entire world.”

Addressing the future of Gaza after the hostage negotiations, Waltz said the territory must be completely demilitarized, and Hamas must have no role in its governance. When asked about the fate of hostages not included in the initial deal, Waltz expressed his determination: “These poor individuals—Israelis, Americans, and citizens of various other nations—are in tunnels under the worst imaginable conditions. They are being used as human shields and subjected to horrific abuse. We will do everything we can to bring them all home, alive or deceased, to ensure they receive a proper burial.”

When Senor asked if the hostage deal signaled the end of the war, Waltz dismissed the notion. “Hamas may hope so, but we’ve made it clear: Gaza must be fully demilitarized, Hamas must be dismantled so it cannot regroup, and Israel has every right to defend itself. Those goals remain unchanged.”

Waltz added that the majority of Israelis support the hostage deal and credited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership for advancing it. Reflecting on past obstacles, Waltz said Hamas previously believed it would receive support from Hezbollah in Lebanon. “One day, the full story will be told about what I consider one of the most extraordinary covert operations in modern history,” he said, referring to Israel’s actions that weakened Hezbollah’s capabilities and leadership.

Discussing the broader regional implications, Waltz highlighted how dismantling Hamas and weakening Iranian influence could open the door for Lebanon to break free from Tehran’s grip and even destabilize Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria. “This cascade of positive effects could lead to the most promising situation the region has seen in decades,” he said.

Waltz criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the situation and suggested it emboldened Hamas. He pointed to protests on American college campuses supporting Hamas and U.S. policy decisions that he described as undermining Israel. “Every time Hamas saw news of these anti-Israel demonstrations or statements from Washington that criticized Israel, they believed sacrificing their own people to turn global opinion against Israel was worth it,” he said. Waltz also noted Vice President Kamala Harris’s boycott of Netanyahu’s speech to Congress and other perceived slights as factors that played into Hamas’s hands.

Finally, Waltz underscored the Trump administration’s commitment to ensuring Hamas and similar groups have no future role in Gaza. “Hamas, ISIS, and al-Qaeda have no place in governance. We must eradicate this cancer, not just for Israel’s sake but for the Palestinian people too. We will never achieve a stable future or a truly peaceful region until this threat is removed.”