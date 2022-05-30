Suriname to open embassy in Jerusalem, Lapid says

Suriname is planning to open an embassy in Jerusalem soon, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced via Twitter on Monday.

"Today, during our meeting in Jerusalem, Surinamese Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin informed me that his country plans to soon open an embassy in Jerusalem," Lapid said.

The Dutch-speaking country on the northeastern coast of South America will join the United States , Guatemala , Honduras and Kosovo , all of which have opened their missions in Israel's capital.

Some are wary of the backlash that comes with opening embassies within the controversial capital, with the Palestinians claiming its eastern part, hence several other countries have opened official trade and defense offices and branches of their embassies in Jerusalem, including Hungary and Australia.

Lapid and Ramdin signed a cooperation agreement between the two foreign ministries and Lapid offered to send foreign aid to Suriname to help deal with the impact of severe flooding that hit in March, affecting the eastern part of the country. The heavy rainfall left large portions of the country's residential areas, infrastructure, and agriculture industry in ruins. The government recently declared several districts as disaster areas.

1 View gallery FM Yair Lapid and Surinamese counterpart Albert Ramdin ( Photo: Twitter )