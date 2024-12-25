Defense Minister visits Philadelphi Corridor: 'We will ensure the threats do not return'

Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the Philadelphi Corridor, the border region between the Gaza Strip and Sinai, and reiterated Israel’s commitment to maintaining security control in Gaza. Amid challenges in the hostage negotiations with Hamas, Katz on Wednesday announced plans to establish buffer zones and "control positions" to ensure long-term security.

Katz was accompanied by the Southern Command chief, Major General Yaron Finkelman, and Gaza Division commander, Brigadier General Barak Hiram. According to his office, the minister received an operational and intelligence briefing from field commanders regarding IDF activities in the area.

“I came to Gaza to meet the commanders and fighters who are doing extraordinary work with courage, ingenuity and determination,” Katz said. “Their mission is clear: to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and to ensure the security of the State of Israel.”

He continued: "Security will remain in the hands of the IDF, which will act decisively to eliminate threats, prevent tunnel activity, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, disrupt enemy organization efforts and thwart any attacks on Israel or its soldiers. We will ensure the threats we’ve seen – such as infiltrating tunnels and other dangers – do not return. IDF will retain security control and will have the authority to operate anywhere necessary to neutralize threats.

“We will guarantee that just as we have on the borders with Lebanon, Syria and in the east, no new threats will emerge against Israeli communities, citizens, or IDF troops. In Gaza, we will establish security zones, buffer areas, and control positions to protect our communities. Alongside these measures, we will pursue the two main objectives of this war: to bring all the hostages home and to defeat Hamas.”

Katz underscored that "there will no longer be a governing or military Hamas here. A new reality will emerge thanks to the daily fighting that continues even now. I met with soldiers, including reservists, all of whom are determined and saying, ‘Keep going, let us finish the mission to ensure security and bring the hostages home.’ That is exactly what we will do."

Katz’s remarks came shortly after Hamas accused Israel of introducing new conditions that allegedly delayed progress in the negotiations. "Talks around a cease-fire and prisoner exchange are ongoing in Doha, with Qatari and Egyptian mediation. Hamas has shown responsibility and flexibility," the terror group claimed. It accused Israel of introducing new demands, including withdrawal from Gaza areas, new cease-fire terms, names of hostages, and the return of displaced persons to northern Gaza. These demands, according to Hamas, are delaying an agreement that is “within reach."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office responded, stating, "The Hamas terrorist organization continues to lie, is reneging on understandings that have already been reached, and is continuing to create difficulties in the negotiations. However, Israel will continue its relentless efforts to return all of our hostages."

The Philadelphi Corridor has been a focal point of contention in the negotiations for months. Israel captured the corridor in May, with Netanyahu repeatedly emphasizing its strategic importance, as it serves as a critical route that Hamas could use to smuggle weapons for future rearmament.

Recent reports suggested Israel had agreed to a significant withdrawal from the corridor as part of a potential deal. However, an unnamed Israeli official denied these claims, stating, "Israel has not agreed and will not agree to withdraw from most of the Philadelphi Corridor, as our presence there prevents Hamas from rearming and strengthening itself." Earlier this month, Katz himself commented that the Philadelphi and Netzarim Corridors would not pose obstacles to reaching a deal.