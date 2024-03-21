Hezbollah uses ambulances for terror purposes in southern Lebanon, IDF says

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee said on Tuesday that Hezbollah and the Shi'ite Amal movement use Islamic Health Organization ambulances to move around forces and weapons in southern Lebanon.

According to Adraee, both Hezbollah and Amal employ ambulances owned by the Islamic Health Organization, a Shiite healthcare entity closely linked to Hezbollah. The organization openly acknowledges on its website its consistent provision of services to support Hezbollah terrorists' actions against what it terms the "Zionist occupation."

One of the Islamic Health Organization's ambulances used for terror purposes by Hezbollah and Amal

Adraee further said, "Analysis of the ambulance's activity pattern indicates abnormal behavior, operating between sites associated with Hezbollah even when they're not under attack, with no apparent need for evacuating casualties and prolonged stays after attacks. It's estimated that these ambulances are utilized by Hezbollah and Amal to shuttle terrorists between locations under IDF surveillance, as well as for transporting weaponry or equipment for terrorist activities."

Musa and Muhammed Sheet wearing Islamic Health Organization uniforms, and later pronounced dead by Hezbollah

He also mentioned two individuals - Musa and Muhammed Sheet - who operated the ambulance and were claimed as Hezbollah members after they were killed in an Israeli strike in January.