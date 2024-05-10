IDF encircles eastern Rafah, holds road splitting city in half









IDF strikes targets in Rafah





IDF tanks took control of the main thoroughfare dividing Rafah's east and west, on Friday, in effect surrounding the entire eastern section of the southern most city in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's position continues to be that only military pressure in Rafah could prompt Hamas to back down from its demands in negotiations to secure a hostage release deal, increasing the chances for one to be agreed. It appears that the IDF is expanding its offensive despite threats from U.S. President Joe Bide, that he would withhold shipments of munitions needed by the military.

3 View gallery Smoke rises after IDF strikes targets in Rafah ( Photo: AFP )

Hamas has refused to agree to return 33 live hostages in the first phase of a deal, claiming it cannot be sure there are enough women, female soldiers and elderly captives, to reach that number. Hamas also insists on an Israeli commitment to end the war in the second phase of a deal, a demand Israel refuses to accept.

Residents in Rafah described almost constant explosions and gunfire east and northeast of the city on Friday, with intense fighting between Israeli forces and militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

"It is not safe, all of Rafah isn't safe as tank shells landed everywhere since yesterday," Abu Hassan, 50, a resident of Tel al-Sultan west of Rafah told Reuters via a chat app. "I am trying to leave but I can't afford 2,000 shekels to buy a tent for my family," he said. "There is an increased movement of people out of Rafah even from the western areas, though they were not designated as red zones by the occupation. The army is targeting all of Rafah not only the east with tank shells and air strikes," he said.

According to UNICEF, at least 100,000 people have already left Rafah while food supplies were running low and would last only for two more days. The UN organization said that the closure of the Rafah border crossing to Egypt effects fuel supplies humanitarian aid and the movement of people. UNICEF also claimed hospitals would not be able to operate due to lack of fuel.

The military said earlier that in the past day, troops found tunnel shafts and encountered terrorists in face to face battles. Attacks were carried out in the area from which rockets were launched at the Kerem Shalom border crossing earlier in the week, killing four soldiers. On Friday, Hamas rockets targeted the border crossing again.

3 View gallery IDF forces in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF also said troops were operating in the central part of the Gaza Strip targeting Hamas infrastructure, tunnel shafts and anti-tank missiles launch sites.

